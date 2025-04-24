Indus Water Treaty suspension by India amounts to water warfare: Awais

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said that suspending the Indus Water Treaty by India in haste and without regard for its consequences, amounts to water warfare.

India has announced to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, also known as the Sindh Tas Agreement, and asked Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours following the Pahalgam attack.

In his statement issued by the Ministry of Power Division here, the minister said, “India’s reckless suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is an act of water warfare; a cowardly, illegal move. Every drop is ours by right, and we will defend it with full force — legally, politically, and globally”.

Rad More: India suspends Indus Waters Treaty, closes borders with Pakistan

Earlier, Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, Abdul Basit, stated that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Water Treaty as it holds no legal grounds.

Speaking to ARY News in response to India’s announcement to unilaterally suspend the Indus Water Treaty under the pretext of the Pahalgam false flag drama, Abdul Basit asserted that India cannot legally terminate the treaty on its own.

He added that if such a step is taken, it could prompt responses from other countries, including China.

Basit emphasised that given India’s recent actions, Pakistan should brace for possible provocations, recalling past incidents like the so-called “surgical strikes” and the Balakot attack.

He warned that India might now try to incite unrest in Balochistan or Azad Kashmir, and Pakistan must remain fully prepared to respond decisively to any violation of its sovereignty.

He further stated that India’s move once again highlights the unresolved core issue between the two nations—Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As long as this conflict remains unsettled, normalisation of relations between Pakistan and India will remain impossible.