Pakistan to attend neutral expert proceedings on Indus Waters Treaty despite India’s absence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it will participate in the Neutral Expert proceedings under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) despite India’s decision not to take part, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO said that on November 10, 2025, the Court of Arbitration issued clarifications on Pakistan’s request regarding the interpretation of the Treaty. The court affirmed that its jurisdiction extends beyond the issue of “freeboard” to include all components of run-of-river hydroelectric plants that India may construct on the Western Rivers. It also emphasized that any design allowing artificial raising of the water level above the Full Pondage Level specified in the design is prohibited.

“In the context of the arbitration initiated by Pakistan against India under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan has taken note of the recent decision of the Court of Arbitration, which provides helpful clarification on aspects of the Court’s Award on Issues of General Interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty, published on August 8, 2025,” the FO said.

Pakistan also acknowledged the Procedural Order issued alongside the decision, noting that the Court will continue to conduct the arbitration in a phased manner, taking into account the Neutral Expert proceedings being held under Article IX and Annexure F of the Treaty.

The Neutral Expert proceedings — initiated at India’s request — are set to enter their next phase in Vienna from November 17–21, 2025, the statement added.

While India has chosen to halt its participation, Pakistan confirmed it will continue to engage fully and in good faith in the process.

The FO further noted that the Neutral Expert has ruled India’s absence does not prevent the proceedings from moving forward.

Earlier in August, Pakistan welcomed the Award issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, interpreting key provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the ruling clarifies design criteria for India’s future run-of-river hydropower projects on the Western Rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.