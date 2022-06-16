Industrial production dropped by 13.3% in May, PBS data shows

Islamabad: Industrial production dropped by 13.3% in the first month of the incumbent government, data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

The production increased in April on annual basis, the PBS data shows.

According to the data issued by the PBS, the production of big industries dropped by 13.3 % in comparison to March 2022. The production had increased by 10.7% from July 2021 to March 2022.

The data shows that the production of the textile industry went up by 3.7% from July 2021 to March 2022. While the timber industry’s production increased by 134.9% in the 9 months. The production of the tobacco industry also spike by 14.5%, Furniture production by 227.5% and the drinks and beverages industry grew by 1.5% in the period between July 2021 to March 2022, it adds.

The PBS data shows that the production of food products went up by 11 %, chemicals by 8.3%, Iron and Steel by 16.3% and the automobile industry saw a growth of 48.2%.

The data shows the growth of 1.6% in the leather industry, an increase of 1.1% in the petroleum industry and an increase of 8.25 in the paper and board sector.

The pharmaceutical industry also grew by 3.2% from July 2021 to March 2022, the PBS told.

