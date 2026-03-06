Infant recovered three months after abduction from Civil Hospital Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday recovered a three-month-old infant who was abducted from Civil Hospital Karachi three months ago, officials said.

A couple allegedly involved in the kidnapping has been arrested. The suspects were identified as Ali and his wife, Qurat-ul-Ain, according to SSP City Arif Aziz.

Police said the child, named Azaan, was kidnapped from Civil Hospital on December 25. A case (FIR No. 401/2025) under Section 364-A had been registered at Eidgah Police Station.

Taking notice of the incident, SSP City Arif Aziz formed a special investigation team headed by SDPO Eidgah Zafar Pathan, with assistance from SHO Eidgah and SHO Garden.

After nearly three months of continuous investigation and technical surveillance, police conducted a targeted operation in the Garden area, arresting the suspects from Essa Terrace and safely recovering the child.

According to police, the infant has been safely handed over to his parents. The child’s parents thanked the Sindh Police, particularly District City Police, for their efforts in recovering their son.

Police said legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are underway. SSP Arif Aziz also announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for the police team for their successful operation.

According to the child’s mother, the baby fell ill on December 24, after which she was taking him to a nearby hospital. On the way, she stopped at Miran Naka to feed the baby. During that time, a woman approached her and offered help, assuring her that the child would receive proper treatment at the hospital.

The following day, the woman accompanied her to Civil Hospital Karachi, where the child received medical treatment, including a drip. However, when the time came for discharge, the woman suddenly fled with the baby.

Police said the arrested couple is being further interrogated.