Infant’s dead body ‘stolen’ from grave

LAHORE: A shocking incident was reported from Lahore where a body of a three-month-old child went missing from the grave hours after the burial, ARY News reported.

The horrific incident occurred in Lahore’s Miani Sahib Graveyard where the dead body of a three-month-old child was buried by his family but it went missing a few hours later.

The child’s father, Abdul Rahman, discovered the body missing from the grave the next day, finding the shroud outside.

He then informed the police that arrested three individuals, including a security guard, in connection with the offense.

The FIR was registered according to which the incident occurred on April 23 this year.

Earlier in a similar incident, a body of a newborn girl was found missing from her grave, 10 days after she was buried there in Minchinabad city of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district.

The police confirmed the incident and said that they have registered an FIR on a complaint filed by her father, who said that the body of his newborn daughter was missing from the grave after he went to see it 10 days after her burial.

The police said that they have launched an investigation into the missing body of the newborn girl and forensic teams are collecting pieces of evidence to arrest the suspects behind the unfortunate act.