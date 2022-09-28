Viral infections ravage flood-hit Pakistan with over 58616 cases – report

Flood-hit Pakistan faces yet another epidemic as viral infections grow exponentially, with 58616 new cases reported from flood-affected areas, health department sources told, ARY News reported.

Sources say that a majority of viral infections were reported in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Sindh has reported over 47,032 cases of viral infections, KP reported 58,883 cases, Balochistan 5,591 cases, and Punjab reported only 10 cases of viral infections.

Viral infections include diarrhoea, cholera, hepatitis, malaria, dengue and respiratory issues.

According to health dept sources, 8,264 cases of diarrhoea, 28 of hepatitis, 10,591 respiratory infections, 4,713 malaria, 3,788 dengue, 10,621 skin infections, 447 eye infections, and 152 cases of typhoid were reported in flood-affected areas of the country.

Sindh alone reported 5,784 diarrhoea, 8,339 respiratory issues and 8,652 skin infections.

Flood-hit Balochistan also faces a viral disease epidemic as 3162 new cases of diarrhoea, skin diseases, and malaria were reported on September 24.

According to a report by the health department, Baloshictan reported 3,162 new cases of viral diseases. 859 diarrhoea cases, 50 cholera cases, 862 cases of respiratory infections, 161 eye infections, and 5 malaria cases, while 994 skin diseases were reported.

