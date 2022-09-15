Infectious diseases on the rise in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Following the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods, infectious diseases have seen a spike in the flood-affected areas, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, as many as 88,922 cases of various infectious diseases were reported during the past 24 hours in flood-affected areas across the country. Most of the cases were reported from the flood-hit areas in Sindh.

Sources told ARY News that at least 15,056 cases of diarrhea were reported in flood-affected areas during the past 24 hours. Out of 15,056 diarrhea cases, 9,577 cases were reported in Sind, 3,836 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,170 cases in Balochistan and 473 in Punjab.

Moreover, the officials recorded 16,279 cases of skin infections, 19,080 cases of asthma, 989 cases of eye infection, 354 typhoid cases, 1,054 cases of Hepatitis, 1,844 cases of Malaria and three cases of snake-bite.

Earlier on September 13, flood-hit regions of Balochistan face another calamity as viral diseases grip the province as over 5059 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

According to sources, 297 Health Units were damaged in Balochistan due to floods and heavy rainfall. Sources said that viral diseases have broken out in flood-affected areas of the province as 5059 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

