Inflation-hit man requests police to keep him in lockup

JAFFARABAD: A man in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad, suffering from unemployment and inflation, pleaded with police to keep him in lockup after feeling guilty of not providing necessities to his children, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a man in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan requested the police to keep him in lockup for failing to provide necessities to his five children.

Upon police inquiry, the poor man stated that he was the father of five children and had been unemployed for last three days. “I can’t provide necessities to my children and can’t see them hungry so I want to surrender,” he said.

After the police refused to arrest him, the man staged a protest in front of the police station. Meanwhile, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station provided him with some financial support so that he can arrange food for the children.

Earlier this month, two persons in Punjab committed suicide due to poverty and unemployment.

