Inflation: PTI announces protest at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Quaideen

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a protest rally in Karachi on Sunday against hike in inflation, following a call from party chairman Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the protest rally, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that a peaceful demo will be held on Sunday at 8:00 pm at Shahra-e-Quaideen. “Imran Khan will address the protest demo via video link,” he said.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced a countrywide protest on Sunday against rising inflation and hike in prices of petroleum products.

In a video message, the former premier has called on the people of Pakistan to hold a countrywide protest on Sunday at 9 pm against the ‘rising inflation’ and petrol price hike

“Everyone has to come out against this imported government, otherwise inflation will further increase,” Imran Khan said, adding that he will address the protestors at 10 pm.

The PTI chairman further said that he will announce a plan of action for the future. “As a nation, we have to raise our voice against the rising inflation and this imported government, he added.

The former premier reiterated that the no-confidence motion was brought against him with the help of the US. “Our people became turncoats and our allies left us,” Imran Khan

Speaking about inflation, the PTI chairman pointed out that every other political party staged protests during his tenure against inflation. “These people were used to criticised us for rising inflation and incompetence,” he noted.

“During our three-and-a-half-year tenure, the petrol price increased by Rs50 only and was being sold at Rs150 per litre. We had given a subsidy of Rs200 billion on oil prices”, he added,

