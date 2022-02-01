Inflation soars to 13pc in January 2022, shows PBS data

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday shared that inflation stood at 13 percent in the country following an increase in prices of consumer goods, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by PBS, the inflations rose by 13 percent on a year-on-year basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.3 percent in the previous month and 5.7 percent in January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in January 2022 as compared to a decrease of 0.02 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.2 percent in January 2021.

As per the data, the Urban Consumer Price Index of January 2022 increased by 0.06 percent over December 2021 and increased by 12.99 percent over the corresponding month of the last year that is January 2021.

During a month-on-month comparison the food and non-food items that witnessed an increase in prices are pulse Masoor 6.13 percent, gram whole 4.79 percent, fruits 4.11 percent, Besan [gram flour] 3.82 percent, pulse gram 3.44 percent, pulse Mash 3.37 percent, wheat 2.68 percent, pulse Moong 1.88 percent, meat 1.78 percent and rice 1.28 percent.

The non-food items that saw an increase in prices included woollen readymade garments 6.67 percent, solid fuel 5.16 percent, hosiery 1.93 percent, motor fuel 1.75 percent, cleaning and laundering 1.59 percent, washing soap, Detergents, Match Box 1.46 percent and Liquefied Hydrocarbons 1.29 percent.

Read More: INFLATION TO DECLINE IN COMING DAYS, SAYS PM IMRAN KHAN

The food and non-food items that witnessed a decrease in prices included tomatoes 42.88 percent, potatoes 13.32 percent, condiments and spices 7.50 percent, chicken 2.24 percent, vegetables 1.65 percent, wheat flour 1.28 percent, eggs 1.13 percent, electricity charges 2.52 percent and construction input items 0.08 percent.

Comments