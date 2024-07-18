Inflation surge hits essential goods in Pakistan

KARACHI: Amidst a storm of inflation in the country, the prices of essential goods, including ghee, cooking oil, pulses, flour, sugar, and milk, have skyrocketed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Despite government claims of relief to the citizens, the inflation rates continue to climb, affecting daily necessities the most with electricity, banaspati ghee, cooking oil, pulses, flour, sugar, milk, and chicken meat are among the most affected items.

Overall, the prices of twenty-five essential items have increased, with the inflation rate recorded at over 23 percent.

According to details of the items, cooking oil prices have surged by Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 per liter, while black chickpeas, moong dal, dal mash, and dal chana have risen by Rs. 65, Rs. 60, Rs. 50, and Rs. 45 per kg respectively.

Sugar prices have also increased by Rs. 25 to Rs. 30 per kg, and chicken meat has become more expensive by Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 per kg, now selling at Rs. 600 to Rs. 650 per kg.

The wholesale inflation rate in June reached a 16-month high of 3.36 percent, a significant rise from below zero in June last year.

Chicken, following tin and beef, has become increasingly unaffordable for the common man, with prices reaching Rs. 650 per kg after consecutive monthly increases.