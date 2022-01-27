Influential landlord attacks girl with acid for refusing friendship offer

VEHARI: An influential landlord in Vehari has attacked a girl with acid for refusing a friendship offer in which the victim suffered burn injuries on the arm and leg, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Another acid attack has been reported in Punjab’s Vehari city in which a girl suffered burn wounds after being attacked by an influential landlord.

Rescue sources told the media that the accused landlord made a friendship offer and hurled acid on the girl after she tried to run away. The victim girl was shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Earlier in September last year, actor Mashal Khan had contacted the Cyber Crime Cell after being receiving an acid attack threat in her Instagram comments section.

The Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi actress had shared a screenshot of the thinly-veiled threat that came from the Instagram handle “heerhalima” and read: “Guys, please help me to do an acid attack on (Mashal Khan)… she should be removed from our society.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mashal Khan had shared the chilling threat and termed it “beyond disgusting”.

“This person’s life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and comment hollow threats under my pictures,” said Mashal Khan, adding that she has alerted the Cyber Crime Cell.

Host Mathira had also chimed in on the situation, sharing that she too has received similar threats on her posts. “Same message. This girl has been harassing me for days it’s annoying I tried blocking her everywhere…” Mathira wrote in the comments section of a local news portal that shared Mashal’s post.

A netizen had highlighted that the message is not meant to troll Mashal Khan, but is a clear threat. Yet another fan had commented, “That’s horrible this person is threatening her openly. I pray that police find him.”

