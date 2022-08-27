Jamshoro: Influential landlords cut KB Feeder canal to save their crops

Jamshoro: Influential landlords cut the Kalri Baghar (KB) feeder canal to save their crops from drowning and flee the scene, ARY News reported.

According to details, some influential landlords cut the KB feeder canal and divert the water to save their crops from floods. However, SDO KB Feeder Muhammad Ali Memon reached the location on time, and the miscreants fled the scene.

The SDO told that workers have started to repair the cut to the canal. Dumping rainwater in canals is prohibited, he added.

Earlier today, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, briefing the Prime Minister about the damages caused by the recent floods, said that the estimated financial losses amount to over Rs 550 billion in the province.

He added that at least 293 people have lost their lives, while 836 have suffered injuries due to floods and rainfall. An estimated 1.5 million homes have been damaged while 9197 cattle have been reported dead, he added.

The CM said that the flood has damaged crops on over 28,45,046 acres while 570 roads have been damaged due to the calamity. The amount required to repair the damaged roads is Rs 22.8 billion.

