Influential men torture father after son plucked flowers

LARKANA: A man was severely tortured by villagers in the Dokri area of Sindh’s Larkana district after his young son plucked a flower from the neighbor’s garden, ARY News reported.

According to details, the inhuman incident occurred in Larkana’s Dokri area when influential people severally tortured the man after his son plucked a flower from garden.

The influential men pulled his father out of the house and tied him up with ropes before beating him severely till he fainted.

A first information report of the incident has also been registered but the police have failed to take action against the suspects.

Earlier in Karachi, a man was brutally tortured by influential people from the Malir area of Karachi after being accused of a robbery.

Locals from the Malir area of Karachi set their own court and tortured a man named Gulzar after he was accused of a robbery. The man was tied to a tree trunk and brutally tortured.

Comments