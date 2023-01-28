Sunday, January 29, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Zulqarnain Haider

Influential Punjab personality’s servants arrested with liquor, cash

test

ISLAMABAD: Two servants, a driver and a gunman, of an influential Punjab personality were arrested on Saturday for allegedly carrying liquor bottles in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, Islamabad police arrested servants – identified as Ajmal and Zaman – of an influential Punjab personality for allegedly carrying liquor bottles.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the Secretariat Police Station of the federal capital under various provisions against the arrested driver and gunman.

The accused revealed before the magistrate that they were carrying bottles for the personality.

The accused further revealed that they gave an envelope full of money to Faheem Mirza, an employee of Punjab House, on the instructions of the personality.

Comments

Zulqarnain Haider

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.