Influential tortures kid for stealing eggs in Punjab

AHMEDPUR SHARQIAN: An influential viciously tortured a four-year-old boy over the allegation of stealing eggs in Ahmedpur Sharqian, Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, four-year-old boy Amanullah lost his eye in the brutal torture as an influential hit needle of the injection into his eye.

The police said the incident took place one and a half months earlier and the accused forced the parents of the child after the matter was highlighted on the media.

The father of the victim-child moved the local court of the area to force police for registering case of torture, but the police denied it.

Amanullah’s parents have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the matter and provide them with justice.

In a similar act recently, a landlord tortured a 70-year-old citizen in Ranpur, a town in the Khushab district of Punjab.

According to reports, a landlord and his other associates tortured the elder citizen after tying him up with the tree over entering his agricultural land. The witnesses said that the old man continued to beg mercy from the landlord during the torture episode but to no avail.

