Info Minister claims ‘Toshakhana open-and-shut case”

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed Thursday that the Toshakhana scandal against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan is an open-and-shut case, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists in Islamabad today, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the nation has stopped listening to the false narrative of Imran Khan calling everyone ‘thief’.

She said that Imran Khan will be held accountable for his thefts and Toshakhana scandal is an open-and-shut case. Aurangzeb alleged Toshakhana scandal was not only about wristwatches but several gifts worth billions that were left undeclared.

Reacting to Khan’s address to the students, the information minister said that educational institutions are being converted into a political battlefield with the assistance of the Punjab government.

She added that youth are going away from the politics of agitation and division, hence, such moves should be stopped to drag the students into politics.

Earlier in the day, A district and sessions court in Islamabad admitted the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakana case.

The verdict on the admissibility of the plea was reserved on December 12 by the court after hearing arguments from both sides.

The additional session judge in his verdict fixed the plea for hearing on January 9 and issued notice to former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before in person before the court.

In November, a trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.

