Info minister contacts abducted journalist Nafees Naeem’s family

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has contacted the family of the abducted journalist Nafees Naeem and apprised them about the contact made between the interior minister and Sindh’s inspector general (IG), ARY News reported on Monday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb told the journalist’s family that all resources are being utilised for safe recovery of Naeem. She said that strict instructions have been given by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for Naeem’s recovery.

Earlier in the day, a senior assignment editor of a private news channel, Nafees Naeem, was abducted from Karachi today.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of the abduction of a journalist namely Nafees Naeem from Karachi and ordered Inspector General (IG) Sindh to immediately recover him.

Rana Sanaullah said in a Twitter message that a notice of kidnapping of Aaj News senior assignment editor Nafees Naeem has been taken and IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has been contacted to ensure his safe recovery.

He added that the federal government will provide every sort of technical assistance to the Sindh police department and all necessary resources will be utilised to ensure his safe return.

A notice of kidnapping of SAE Aaj News, Nafees Naeem has been taken and IG Sindh has been contacted to ensure his safe recovery. The fed gov will provide every sort of technical assistance to Sindh Police and all the necessary resources will be utilized to ensure his safe return. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) June 13, 2022

CCTV footage has also surfaced on social media in which some plainclothed men were seen forcedly taking Nafees in a vehicle when he was purchasing grocery items from a local market near his residence located in the Nazimabad area.

CCTV footage shows Nafees Naeem of Aaj TV, was picked up by a group of men in plainclothes near his residence in the Nazimabad area of Karachi pic.twitter.com/HU9PsZGwR1 — Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) June 13, 2022

Eyewitnesses said that the journalist was taken in a police van today.

Karachi Press Club (KPC) has strongly condemned the abduction of Naeem by unidentified plainclothed men and demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah take notice of the incident besides taking immediate action for his recovery.

