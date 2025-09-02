Information Commission serves notices to Sindh Commissioners, DCs

KARACHI: The Sindh Information Commission (SIC) has issued notices to five commissioners and 27 deputy commissioners under the right to information law.

The commission has issued notices to commissioners of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad and Larkana division as well as deputy commissioners of Sindh’s 27 districts.

The officials have been directed to provide required information or produce reasons by September 08. “Punitive action will be taken under the law in case of non-compliance,” SIC said.

“Non-compliance of the order could lead to two-and-half years punishment and deduction in salary,” SIC elaborated.

A lawyer, Dr. Murtaza Khuhro, had demand details of annual budget, grant and spendings from five commissioners and 27 DCs. “The commissioners and DCs didn’t provide the information,” Murtaza Khuhro said.

“I have taken the matter to the Sindh Information Commission after they failed to provide required information,” Khuhro said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh Information Commission was established under the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016 under the vision to facilitate the right of access to information, promote and sustain awareness of the citizenry in their right of access to information and institutions.

Article 19-A of the constitution provides that every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulations and reasonable restrictions imposed by law.