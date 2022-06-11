Information minister ‘played game on mobile’ during post-budget presser

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday claimed that Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb remained busy ‘playing a game’ during the post-budget presser, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry criticized the federal minister who could be seen using her mobile phone during the press conference.

While taking a dig at the seriousness of the people part of the federal government, Fawad shared that the finance minister was holding a post-budget press conference and the information minister continuously kept playing a video game on her phone.

یہ حکومت کتنے سنجیدہ لوگوں پر مشتمل ہے اس کا اندازہ اس سے لگا لیں کہ وزیر خزانہ پوسٹ بجٹ پریس کانفرنس کر رہے ہیں اور وزیر اطلاعات ان کے ساتھ بیٹھ کر مسلسل فون پر ویڈیو گیم کھیل رہی ہیں، 🙄🙄 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 11, 2022

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that there is no choice for the government other than going out for difficult decisions.

Speaking during the post-budget presser while flanked by State Minister of Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the finance minister said that the nation and history would not forgive them if Pakistan faces a Sri Lanka-like situation.

“Next year, the country will face a budget deficit of Rs4598 billion,” he said.

Comments