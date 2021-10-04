Initial report on Pandora Papers presented to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A committee comprising of federal ministers and attorney general presented the initial report on Pandora Papers to Prime Minister Imran Khan today, citing sources, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan has chaired a session of senior party leaders including the federal ministers after the unveiling of the Pandora Papers probe yesterday.

The session was attended by the federal ministers and senior leadership of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Sources told ARY News that the participants reviewed the current political situation after the release of Pandora Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The PM-led session has also deliberated on the government’s strategy to be finalised after getting a briefing on the names of Pakistanis included in the Pandora Papers, sources added.

The initial report on the Pandora Papers probe was presented to PM Imran Khan by the committee comprising of federal ministers and the attorney general.

The participants of the session tabled recommendations for initiating the probe against the Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers.

Sources said that the concerned ministers have also given briefings regarding the Kamyab Pakistan Program and steps being taken by the federal government to control prices.

Pandora Papers probe

On October 3, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had unveiled “Pandora Papers” which includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents had revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

Most prominently these include Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik, among others.

