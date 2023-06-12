Injured man shot dead in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: A patient under treatment was shot dead in the firing incident at the emergency ward of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.



According to the details, a Closed-circuit television (CCTV) video has emerged capturing a Firing incident at Mayo Hospital, resulting in the death of a under treatment patient.

Sources claimed that the hospital staffers caught the attacker and handed him over to the police.

The suspect was a resident of Sheikhupura opened fire, resulting in the tragic death of Ijaz, also known as Jaju.

The killer, Arshad Sheikhupura, had a close relationship with the accused. Both had engaged in a heated argument during a wedding ceremony the previous evening.

The Gulamandi police initiated an investigation after recovering the murder weapon.

The incident of the murder in the emergency ward sparked outrage among the medical staff, who threatened to boycott work due to inadequate security arrangements.

An inquiry was ordered by the hospital administration to investigate how a pistol made its way into the emergency ward.