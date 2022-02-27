Injured PTI leader shifted to Karachi for medical treatment

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mir Iftikhar Lund, who sustained injuries yesterday during Haqooq-i-Sindh March, has been shifted to Karachi for medical treatment, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI Ghotki chapter’s former president Mir Iftikhar was injured after falling off the container during the PTI’s protest rally.

Mir Iftikhar was shifted to Karachi in a special flight. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh and Dr. Imran Ali Shah were also accompanied with the injured PTI leader in the special flight to Karachi.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, who is leading the Haqooq-i-Sindh March with other party leaders, has said that Mir Iftikhar’s leg has fractured in the incident.

Mir Iftikhar was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell from a container he was on board with other central leaders of the PTI during the party’s march.

The PTI leader had lost his control and fallen from the top of a container after the driver applied emergency brakes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf began its Ghotki to Karachi Haqooq-i-Sindh March against the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government on Saturday afternoon.

The march is led by PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party Sindh president Ali Zaidi started from Ghotki’s Kamoo Shaheed near the Sindh-Punjab border.

The march is expected to reach Karachi in nine days after passing through 27 districts of the province.

