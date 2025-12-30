Injured Shaheen Afridi ruled out of BBL

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been called back to Pakistan for his rehab, following a knee injury in the Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat confirmed the development, stating that the pacer has begun his rehab program after suffering a knee injury during the side’s clash in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15

Shaheen bowled three overs during the Heat’s fixture against Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, 27 December, before getting off the field

The left-arm pacer limped off while pointing to his right knee during the 14th over of the Strikers’ run chase.

For those unaware, Shaheen has a recurring injury problem in his knee, which required surgery in the past.

Now, Heat has released a statement about his injury, which said that the pacer has begun his rehab program and will miss the upcoming fixture.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi (knee) commenced rehab and will be further reviewed upon the team’s return from Adelaide,” the team wrote on its Facebook page.

“Tom Alsop (knee) resumed training yesterday and will be reviewed again on 1 January. Nathan McSweeney (ankle) resumed training, including batting and running; has travelled with the squad to Adelaide and will train again ahead of tomorrow night’s match,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi is not part of the Pakistan T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The pacer alongside Babar Azam were not included in the refreshed squad due to their commitment in the BBL 15.