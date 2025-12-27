Injured Shaheen Afridi walks off the field against Strikers

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is facing an injury concern as he walked off the field visibly in discomfort during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane.

The pacer was pointing his knee before walking off the field during mid-game.

He was unable to complete his full quota of four overs, finishing with figures of 3 overs for 26 runs, and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the match.

The team official confirmed that the pacer will be assessed over the next 24 to 48 hours to determine the extent of the injury.

Despite losing their star pacer, the Brisbane Heat held their nerve to bowl out the Adelaide Strikers for 172 and secured a seven-run victory.

The injury has raised concerns among the Pakistan think tank and could be a huge blow to the Men in Green in the upcoming T20 World Cup if he is ruled out for an extended period.