Inquiry committee formed after hospital issues ‘fake lab reports’ to cops

OKARA: The laboratory of a district hospital in Okara issued fake medical reports to the cops without collecting their blood samples which led to an inquiry by the local authorities, ARY News reported on Monday.

Revelations have been made regarding the issuance of fake medical reports by the laboratory of a district hospital in Okara. It was learnt that a junior technician namely Asad Ali of the hospital’s laboratory prepared the fake medical reports of the cops without collecting their blood samples.

The employees alleged that junior technician Asad Ali established a private lab. They added that Ali was allegedly using government chemicals and machines for examining samples.

Following the revelations, the CEO Health immediately suspended the accused technician. Moreover, the deputy commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali formed an inquiry committee and vowed strict action against the responsible persons.

