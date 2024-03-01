Inquiry into NADRA data leak completed

ISLAMABAD: An investigation, ordered by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament, into the leakage of citizens’ data by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been completed, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the investigative authorities have initiated departmental and disciplinary actions against the persons responsible for the “negligence”.

A joint investigation team, headed by FIA Director Cybercrime, was constituted to investigate the March 2023 cyberattack, in which personal information of citizens, including military officials, was accessed and stolen.

The JIT submitted its report to the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar following the completion of inquiry. The caretaker premier ordered NADRA to initiate actions as per the findings and recommendations.

In the report, the proposed measures, to safeguarding the citizens’ data, include regulatory actions along with technology upgrades. Meanwhile, the authorities have launched compliance measures in light of Prime Minister’s orders.

The report stated that the measures will enable better delivery of emergency services and help in ensuring standard database security.