Inquiry ordered into PhD question paper leak

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore on Thursday launched an investigation after a question paper of Ph.D. Islamiyat leaked online before the examination, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Vice-Chancellor UET has formed a two-member inquiry committee to probe paper leak case and directed to submit a report within 10 days.

Dean Natural Sciences Dr Naveed Ramzan will head the committee while Physics department Professor Dr. Shahid Rafique will be a member.

The committee was formed a day after Punjab Higher Education Department had sought a reply from Vice-Chancellor UET regarding the leaked paper of Ph.D. Islamiyat.

A letter was also issued to the Vice-Chancellor, UET, asking the varsity to submit records and details related to the paper leak to HEC Punjab within three days.

“I am directed to convey you that the reply of university in the instant matter is still awaited. Therefore, you are once again requested to submit a report related to the matter within three days,” read the letter.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!