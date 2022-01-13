Inside Minna Tariq’s star-stunned ‘Mayun’ event

Pakistani actor, Minna Tariq, who is all set to tie the knot to beau Imran Shaikh this week, made for a gorgeous bride in traditional yellow attire for her ‘Mayun’ celebration last night.

‘Mayun’ event of Minna Tariq, daughter of veteran actor Rubina Ashraf, that took place on Wednesday night was an absolute starry affair, with leading names of the showbiz industry in attendance.

The bride for the night slipped in a lovely ensemble by the ace designer of Pakistan, Farah Talib Aziz. Gorgeous Minna exudes grace in a yellow floor-length attire with hints of bright pink, that sufficed for the needed break.

Her look was kept traditional with floral jewelry and a pulled-back flower-adorned hairdo, while she opted for neutral makeup with gold eyes and a rosy face. Dapper groom on the other hand donned a classic white Shalwar Kameez with a shawl on his shoulder.

Celebrated actor and host of the event, Rubina Ashraf, twinned with the bride in a similar yellow and pink outfit.

Veteran stars of the showbiz industry, Saba Hameed and husband Waseem Abbas marked their presence at the private event, whereas, Behroz Sabzwari was spotted along with his wife and daughter-in-law.

Wedding festivities of the ‘Ruswai’ actor began last week with a close-knit dholki event, attended by Minna’s close friends and industry pals who came together to celebrate the union.

Minna is one of the rising names of the showbiz industry and has proved her talent in successful serials including ‘Benaam’ and ‘Ruswai’. She exchanged rings with beau Imran Shaikh last year in an intimate ceremony.

