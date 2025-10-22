Inside story of Naqvi meeting with MQM-P delegation surfaces

KARACHI: The inside story of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership today has surfaced, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The MQM-P leadership and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori paid tribute to the security forces during the meeting. They also commended the security forces’ operations against terrorists and ‘Fitna-ul-Khawarij’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The Interior Minister praised the MQM-P’s point of view against terrorism and also lauded its role.

The MQM-P leadership apprised Mohsin Naqvi of the miseries of people in urban areas of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, and discussed political independence. The MQM-P demanded that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi play his role in resolving the issues related to urban Sindh, the sources said.

The MQM-P members said that they wanted the importance of Karachi not to be forgotten. They said the federation should play its role in removing the sense of deprivation in urban Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Talking on this occasion, the MQM-P Chief and Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique said that Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and the Governor’s House are representing the federal government in the best possible manner.

The MQM-P delegation said that the Sindh Governor has a vital role in connecting different units of the province.

They also raised the recent extortion issue with the Interior Minister, while they also discussed the country’s political situation, the matters of the TLP, and the Muridke issue.

The MQM-P delegation included Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and Amin Ul Haq.

Talking to media after the meet-up, Mohsin Naqvi said that “we have taken off in a better manner, and now we have to take the country forward.”

The Interior Minister said that “we must be united for the betterment of the country,” adding that the MQM-P has a vital role in the development of the country.

He said that propaganda was being spread on social media that the federal government was targeting a religious sect, adding that no violent group would be tolerated.

He stated that the Punjab government was addressing the matter of the TLP, adding that those raising funds would soon face action.

He said that “we would respond strongly to the violation of the country’s security.” Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique welcomed Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival.

Mohsin Naqvi has called on the MQM-P delegation at the Governor’s House Karachi today.