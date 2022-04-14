Alia-Ranbir wedding: Inside the glitzy festivities ahead of the ceremony

D-Day is finally here when Bollywood’s star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to exchange vows and the star-studded pre-wedding festivities to celebrate the union has already begun.

Kapoor ladies including fashionable siblings duo Karisma and Kareena Kapoor along with mother and sister of the groom to be, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived at the venue of the Mehendi ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dressed to their festive best in exquisite ensembles by celebrity designers of B-Town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mom Neetu Kapoor opted for a multi-hued ensemble by celebrity designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla as she adorned her hands with henna, not to miss the late husband Rishi Kapoor’s name on it. On the other hand, the only sister of Ranbir, Riddhima slipped into a shimmery Manish Malhotra Saree for the event. Gushing over her sister-in-law to be, she called Alia ‘cute as a doll’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

During the same interaction with the paparazzi, the mother-daughter duo officially announced the wedding date to be ‘April 14’. ‘Tomorrow is the wedding,” she exclaimed on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Kapoor cousins Karisma and Riddhima also shared a glimpse of their Mehendi on social media, while Alia’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt flaunted the same as she arrived at the venue for the festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is pertinent to mention that the star couple will be performing the nuptials on Thursday afternoon at Kapoor’s family home, while the two will officially pose for the media as husband and wife in the evening.

Comments