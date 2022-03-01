Instagram discontinues IGTV application

Meta owned photo and video sharing platform Instagram has announced to discontinue its separate IGTV app, it will instead focus on keeping all video in the main Instagram app.

The app officials have said that they are letting off the separate application IGTV to make videos as simple as possible to discover and create. Any videos in the main app will have a tap to the mute button and a full-screen viewer too, said a blog post shared by the application.

The company is also working on a new ad experience over their platform, which will enable creators to earn money from ads displayed over their reels, later this year.

The IGTV application was launched in 2018 and was meant to compete with Youtube, with its long duration and vertical videos. IGVT content was also promoted thoroughly in the main Instagram application, with videos in the explore section, previews in stories and the main feed.

Instagram had removed the button that took the users to IGTV in 2020, saying few people used it.

Although Instagram has announced to discontinue IGTV but it is motivated to invest in the video format. The blog post that announced the end of IGTV was titled “Continuing our video investment on Instagram,” and last year Instagram’s lead last year had said that Instagram is no longer a photo application, instead, it’s going after competitors like TikTok and YouTube in a bid to become a general entertainment app.

Since then, Meta has offered creators up to $35,000 bonuses to post Reels, and there have been plenty of new video features added to the main Instagram app.

