Instagram expands Reels duration to 90 seconds

Meta owned photo and video sharing platform Instagram has announced some new features including the expansion of Reels from 60 to 90 seconds.

The increase in the duration of Reels would allow content creators to express their most authentic selves, said Instagram in a blog post on Friday.

The company said that the creators will have more time to share more about themselves, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of their content, or whatever else they want to do with that extra time.

Users have also been enabled to import their own audio directly within Instagram Reels.

Instagram added, “Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that is at least five seconds long on your camera roll.”

They added, “Make sure that you like how your voice sounds in the recording because others might use it in their reels, too.”

The latest feature would also enable users to poll their audience on what should happen in their next video so that they can help shape the storyline themselves.

Instagram added that they will continue to invest in building new ways for you to connect with your audience and entertain on Reels. We can’t wait to see what you come up with and the creative ways you use these new tools.”

