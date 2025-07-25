Is Instagram really hiding your posts for saying ‘link in bio’?

Instagram says it doesn’t restrict the reach of posts that include the term ‘link in bio’, despite ongoing rumours circulating among content creators.

In response to widespread speculation, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has addressed the claims directly, aiming to clear up confusion around how the platform’s algorithm treats certain phrases.

The concern arose after some users suggested that using ‘link in bio’ in captions or comments could reduce post visibility.

These claims were based on assumptions that Instagram might limit such posts to discourage users from leaving the platform or because the phrase has been commonly used in spam content.

However, Instagram says no such penalty exists.

According to the latest statement from the company, posts containing the phrase ‘link in bio’ are not treated any differently in terms of reach or performance.

Instagram encourages users to use the phrase freely, especially as it helps direct followers to relevant content.

Despite this clarification, some creators have still noticed lower reach on posts with the term, often sharing anecdotal data from their personal experiences.

This could potentially be influenced by other factors, such as less engaging content or repeated use of the phrase leading to audience fatigue.

Even so, Instagram says these fluctuations are unrelated to the platform’s algorithm and not the result of any deliberate suppression of the term.

Ultimately, Instagram says creators should feel confident using ‘link in bio’ where it makes sense, and that concerns over the phrase affecting reach are unfounded.

