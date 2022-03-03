Instagram rolls out new feature for videos

Instagram is rolling out a new feature allowing auto-generated captions to the videos in the feed with its head Adam Mosseri acknowledging the captions have been “a long time coming”.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Adam Mosseri said that they are excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.

“Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on.”

It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on. pic.twitter.com/DNyzcdiPSU — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 1, 2022



Previously, users had to manually add captions to their videos using time-consuming workarounds, but the change makes the process seamless and makes Instagram more accessible to hard-of-hearing and Deaf users or anyone who prefers watching videos with the sound off.

The captions will be available in “select languages” at launch, according to a news release from Instagram, and the company expects the quality of the captions will improve as more people use them and the AI learns — so the captions may not be perfect out of the gate. Instagram will expand the captions to more languages in the coming months.

