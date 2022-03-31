Instagram set to launch set of new features

Meta-owned platform Instagram is set to give its users a host of new options including sending direct messages, from the home feed, The Verge reported.

Instagram’s most useful new feature would be to quickly reply to a Direct Message (DM) directly from their food without going to their inbox.

Other features include the ability to send song previews and conduct polls in group chats.

“Messaging is one of the primary ways that people — actually it is the primary way people connect online at this point,” said Instagram Head Adam Mosseri in a video message in December 2021. “Instagram needs to embrace the fact that messaging is that primary form of communication,” Mosseri added.

The latest song previews feature, after the platform’s integrations with Apple and Amazon Music, will offer users 30-second short clips of songs. The platform is also working to launch Spotify support soon.

Another new feature includes a new menu on the home feed, providing users with the ability to quickly reshare a post to four of their closest friends.

The platform claims that most of the new features are internationally available now, with its Music sharing feature rolling out from today.

However, features like @silent, polls, or showing who is active at the top of the DM box will not be available in Europe due to laws in the region, said Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai.

