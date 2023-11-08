Instagram to allow users to turn off read receipts in DMs

CALIFORNIA: Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it will soon be introducing the option to turn off read receipts in direct messages (DMs).

Similar to what Meta offers on its messaging platform WhatsApp, the new feature will enable users to read messages without the sender knowing that they have seen them.

However, Instagram said it is currently testing the feature, although it has not disclosed its plans for a wider roll-out.

Both Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, announced the upcoming changes on their Instagram broadcast channels.

In his post, Mosseri said: “We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs”.

“Soon, people will be able to choose when to let others see when they’ve read their messages,” he added. Mosseri also included a picture, showing what the option will look like.

In settings for Privacy and Safety, under the category ‘Who can see your activity’ users are given the option to toggle on or off read receipts.

The setting description reads, “Others can see when you’ve read their messages. Vanish mode messages always send read receipts.”

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, writing on his Instagram Broadcast channel, wrote: “If you’re someone who leaves people on read: your day has come”.

He then clarified that the company was “testing the ability to turn off read receipts on Instagram DMs”.

The new feature is expected to be a welcome change for many Instagram users, as it will grant them greater control over their privacy.

Read More: Instagram, Facebook to charge users for ad-free service

WhatsApp, another Meta-owned platform, has offered the option to disable read receipts since its acquisition by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2014. Meta intends to introduce default end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs after completing its integration in Messenger.

Alongside the new read receipt feature, Instagram is also developing a range of additional features.

As announced during a broadcast by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the platform is testing a feature that allows users to contribute photos and videos to their friends’ posts.

An ‘Add to post’ button will appear in the bottom left corner of a post, enabling users to add their media to the post. However, the original user who posted first will retain ultimate control over the post.