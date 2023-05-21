Instagram to reportedly launch Twitter-like text-based app

In a bid to compete with Elon Musk’s popular Twitter app, Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform owned by Meta, is set to launch its own text-based microblogging app.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the app is expected to make its debut by the end of June. Instagram’s foray into the microblogging space aims to combine the best of Instagram and Twitter, offering users a unique and engaging platform for conversations.

The forthcoming Instagram microblogging app aims to enable users to communicate directly with their audience and peers using text. It will offer the ability to attach links, photos, and videos to enhance the conversational experience.

Furthermore, users will have the opportunity to deepen connections with friends, fans, and other creators by engaging with likes and replies. The app will integrate key features from Instagram, while embracing the essence of Twitter’s real-time and concise communication style.

This Instagram’s Twitter competitor platform will carry over the blocklist from Instagram. As per the description, “We’re enforcing the same Community Guidelines to help ensure everyone interacts safely and authentically.”

The app will have creator controls and account safety features. For example, accounts you’ve blocked on IG will carry over Hidden words you’ve selected on IG will also carry over. — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) May 19, 2023

Users will have the flexibility to manage their profile’s privacy settings, determining who can search for, follow, and interact with their content. Public profiles will allow users to discover and engage with a broader audience, while private profiles will have the option to approve followers.

According to The Verge reporter Alex Health, Meta has been actively reaching out to talent agencies and celebrities to gauge their interest in trying an early version of the microblogging app. The integration of the new app with Instagram will likely provide seamless connectivity and a familiar experience for users.