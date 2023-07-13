How to install Instagram ‘Threads’ on PC

Social media application Instagram rolled out its latest feature called “Threads” last week and has more than 100 million users. Instagram Threads can be accessed on mobile and PC both.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri confirmed they are working to create the basic features – search, hashtags, graph syncing, diverse support, and messaging – and it is expected to be released soon.

Moreover, the feature does not support the web version but there is a way to use it on your PC. Here’s how.

Install the Android emulator from its website and run the apps. Then, launch the installer and follow the on-screen instructions for the installation. It will take time to complete.

Launch the application by double-clicking the icon on the desktop or searching for it. It is a time-consuming process as you will be in an Android environment. A Google account is needed for the user to sign in. A new one can be created for it.

It is a requirement as it will give access to the Google Play Store.

Launch the Google Play Store on the emulator’s home screen. Then, search for the “Threads” application on the Search bar. Click the “Install” button to download and install the feature on your emulator after clicking on it.

The Threads app icon can be found on the emulator’s home screen. It is launched after the installation is complete. You have to log in to your Instagram account when opened.

After you are logged in, they can explore the different features it offers. It is pertinent to mention that it allows you to access and share photos, videos, and text updates with your friends. Moreover, status updates can be shared and direct messages can be sent through it.