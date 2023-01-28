Intelligence agencies bust major terror network

The intelligence agencies have busted a major terror network and saved the country from major disaster, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the security agencies have confiscated Afghan sims, drugs and currency from the terrorist’s possession.

The terrorist belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). They were responsible for the suicide attack on the Takhta Baig check post in Jamrud KP, which resulted in the death of three police personnel.

Later the TTP claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on the check post.

The intelligence agencies have collected bullet shells and body parts for forensic analysis with the help of CCTV footage and geo-fencing.

According to the information collected on January 21, TTP terrorist Umar was behind the suicide attack. A resident of Jamrud and TTP member Satana Jan provided him with the information.

Two suspects Farman and Abdul Qayyum close to the suicide attacker were arrested in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on January 23.

The outlawed TTP has admitted that Satana Jan was killed in the IBO.

The security agencies carried out another operation after receiving a tip-off regarding suspected terrorists on January 27 and arrested the facilitators Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmad, Muhammad Amir and Hamadullah.

One of the facilitators Fazal Ahmed revealed that the suicide attacker was an Afghan citizen. Satana Jan brought him to Pakistan and provided him suicide jacket and other weapons.

The facilitator visited the place and took pictures with his phone.

Satana Jan used four places for hiding and also used these places to plan suicide attacks on security forces.

The suicide attacker was sent by his handlers from Afghanistan.

