Intelligence agencies working against threats, conspiracies: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that the intelligence agencies are working efficiently against the threats and conspiracies, ARY News reported.

The armed forces have aimed to foil any kind of conspiracy and defend the country from the security threats. Babar Iftikhar said that the armed forces will never let the conspiracy against Pakistan successful.

He said that the intelligence agencies and other military institutions are on vigilant and working efficiently against the threats and conspiracies.

