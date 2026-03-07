15 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operations in Balochistan: ISPR

Rawalpindi: Fifteen terrorists belonging to Indian proxies, Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan, were killed in two separate operations conducted by security forces in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, on 05 March 2025, an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Harnai District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the Khwarij Hideout and after an intense engagement, twelve Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed.

ISPR said that another intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Basima District. During the operation, forces tracked presence of terrorists and effectively engaged them using mix calibre weapons. After an intense fire exchange, three Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said that sanitization operations were being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area. It added that the relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier, on March 3, at least 67 Afghan Taliban militants were killed and several others injured as Pakistani security forces repulsed coordinated attacks across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday.

Providing a special update on the Afghan Taliban regime’s losses during Operation Ghazb lil Haq (Righteous Fury), the minister said that the Taliban carried out assaults at 16 locations in northern Balochistan, including Qilla Saifullah, Noshki and Chaman districts. They also engaged Pakistani troops in fire raids at 25 locations.

“All the attacks were effectively repulsed,” Tarar said, adding that 27 militants were killed in Balochistan while several others sustained injuries.