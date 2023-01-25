Modi govt’s ‘false flag operation’ plans foiled by Pakistani intelligence

Pakistani intelligence agencies foiled an Indian plan to carry out a false flag operation on India’s Republic Day to blame Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistani intelligence agencies unearthed the whole plan aimed at carrying out a “false flag operation” in India-Occupied Kashmir and blame Pakistan over armed intrusion in the valley on India’s Republic Day, Jan 26 (tomorrow).

The Modi government had planned to arrest their own agents and pose as if Indian forces foiled a major terror bid in Occupied Kashmir.

The intelligence agencies also discovered three agents who were hired by India for the operation. As per details, Agent Bashir of India’s 93 Infantry Brigade, along with his two aides named Alam and Aslam were the main characters to conduct the operation.

Moreover, Bashir was also asked to hire some locals for the operation.

