Govt to hold national level Interfaith Harmony Conference next week

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to hold a national-level Interfaith Harmony Conference next week.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The cabinet also decided to invite scholars of international stature from different religions and schools of thought.

Apprising the cabinet about his Jaranwala visit, the prime minister termed the protection of minorities as the topmost priority.

He categorically stated that fanning religious hatred and extremism will not be allowed at any cost in the country.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assured to award exemplary punishment to those involved in Jaranwala incident.

The caretaker premier said the prime mandate of caretaker government is to assist and monitor the electoral process as per the constitutional requirement.

The caretaker prime minister expressed the hope the cabinet members would have taken or would be in the process of taking briefings from their relevant departments. He asked the cabinet members to come up with their work plans, assuring that the weekly cabinet agendas would be pursued keeping them in view.

On the recommendation of the Finance Ministry, the federal cabinet fixed the diyat amount which is equivalent to 30630 gram silver at about 6.705 million rupees for the current fiscal year.