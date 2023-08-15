Interim set-up: Names of cabinet members emerge

ISLAMABAD: Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has sped up the consultation for the formation of the caretaker cabinet, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the names of caretaker ministers under consideration include former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, former civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani.

Sources said that Jalil Abbas Jilaini, which was earlier reported to be the favorite candidate for the premiership, is now being considered for the role of interim Foreign Minister.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office on August 14.

After assuming the responsibilities, the caretaker premier sought a detailed briefing from all ministries on important matters.

The caretaker PM was presented guard of honour in a ceremony at the Prime Minister House.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces presented the guard of honour. National anthem was also played on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Anwarul Haq Kakar also held meetings with former provincial minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello and a delegation from Balochistan.