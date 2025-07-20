Interior Minister inaugurates online Women Police Station, 1Info App

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday inaugurated the Online Women Police Station and the 1Info Mobile Application during his visit to the Islamabad Safe City Headquarters, marking a major step toward tech-driven policing and improved public safety.

The Online Women Police Station is dedicated exclusively to addressing women’s complaints, supported by an all-female staff operating the 1815 helpline, which includes call attendants, responders, and investigation officers.

The newly launched 1Info app enables citizens to file emergency complaints directly from their mobile devices. Mohsin Naqvi praised Islamabad IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi and his team for their efforts in introducing these public-friendly initiatives.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the digital surveillance system at the Safe City Headquarters and stressed the need for enhanced use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to strengthen law enforcement capabilities. He emphasized turning Islamabad’s Safe City into a model project, with a goal of making it the safest city in the country.

Mohsin Naqvi also called for interlinking Safe City projects across provinces to improve real-time data sharing and nationwide coordination. He directed the development of more responsive and accessible online platforms, especially for women and vulnerable groups, reaffirming the government’s commitment to citizen security.