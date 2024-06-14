Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Affairs and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Friday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During his visit, the interior minister inquired about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s health.

Interior Minister Naqvi expressed his best wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said, “I am praying for your health and safety.”

Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that he had a long-standing relationship of 25 years with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, based on respect and honour.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached a former-ally’s residence to mend the ties that witnessed a rift after the February 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, PM Sharif lauded the role of Fazlur Rehman for protecting democracy in Pakistan and also appreciated his religious services.

To mend the ties, PM Shehbaz Sharif recommended the formation of a committee.

JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman had been accusing rigging in elections and demanding fresh mandate.