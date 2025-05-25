web analytics
Interior Minister orders action against Islamabad's illegal housing

ISLAMABAD: Government has decided to launch operation against illegal constructions in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi in Islamabad on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Interior Minister also ordered to take action against unapproved houses and housing societies.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed that relevant officers should ensure implementation of zero tolerance policy in this regard.

He said all kinds of illegal constructions should be stopped by using satellite mapping through Land Information and Management System.

He said providing world-class services to the citizens of Islamabad should be the first priority of officials and no effort should be spared to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The Interior Minister said that the concerned officers should come up with new initiatives for the convenience of citizens. He assured that all possible support will be provided for the implementation of such initiatives.

Besides, he also directed to ensure effective control over prices of essential commodities in Islamabad. He said special care should be taken to keep the city clean during Eid-ul-Adha.

