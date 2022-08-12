Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suspends NOC of ARY News

ISLAMABAD: In a new move against the journalist fraternity, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has suspended the NOC of ARY News, ARY News reported on Friday.

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by suspending the NOC of ARY News.

The suspension of NOC will be meant by the economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel.

The move came after airing the controversial statement delivered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill on ARY News.

The channel had also issued a clarification that Gill’s statement was his personal opinion and had nothing to do this the channel’s policy.

The channel’s administration condemned the suspension of its transmissions, saying the network is being victimised by the federal government.

SHC orders

On August 10, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to immediately the channel’s transmission across Pakistan.

The channel went off air in many parts of the country on Monday evening without any prior notice by authorities.

The SHC bench heard the plea related to the suspension of ARY News and issued directives to cable operators for the immediate restoration of the TV channel’s transmission.

In a 10-page order, the court had also suspended the show-cause notice issued to ARY News by Pemra. The SHC also stopped the media regulatory authority from suspending the license of the TV channel till the next hearing.

The court had also issued notice to Pemra and the deputy attorney general and adjourned the hearing until August 17.

