Interior Minister reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism, extremism

TOP NEWS

Interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has vowed to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the country.

He said this during his visit to National Counter Terrorism Authority Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Caretaker Interior Minister said the National Action Plan (NAP) will be fully implemented, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan’s national narrative against terrorism and extremism provides a comprehensive guideline, which needs to be promoted.

He said NACTA will provide guidance to all institutions by formulating actionable policies and strategies.

The Interior Minister reiterated his determination that the federal government will fully support law enforcement agencies and utilize all available resources to crush the menace of terrorism.

In another meeting, Caretaker Interior Minisrer Sarfraz Bugti refused to avail any protocol of security from the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

He said that the basic purpose of Anti-Narcotics Force was eradication of narcotics from the country and he wished that entire concentration of its officials should be on the upheaval task, the state news agency reported.

He visited Ministry of Narcotics Control where its secretary briefed him about functioning of the ministry.

The caretaker minister assured full support to the officials in eradication of narcotics from Pakistan and vowed to work together.

Earlier on his arrival at the ministry, he had a brief introduction with its officials.

